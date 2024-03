Standard Chartered Bank, India, has appointed Sanjay Gurjar as the Co-Head, Client Coverage-Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, for India and South Asia.

His remit will cover local corporates and middle markets in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, as per the bank’s statement.

Gurjar, who has been with Standard Chartered for over 27 years, was previously Managing Director and Head, Banks and Broker Dealers (BBD), ASEAN, and Head-Financial Institutions, Singapore.