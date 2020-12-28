Standard norms for travel insurance mooted

Regulator IRDAI on Monday proposed standard guidelines for travel insurance with a view to ensuring uniformity and certainty about coverage, exclusions and terms of coverage for domestic as well as international travel.

The exposure draft, on which the IRDAI has invited comments from the stakeholders by January 6, 2021, includes standard terms and conditions, customer information sheet and use and file format. The draft details out the coverage and exclusions under domestic and overseas travel insurance. The insurance company will pay as compensation to the legal heirs/nominee the amount stated as sum insured if the insured suffers accidental bodily injury while overseas and this is the sole and direct cause of his Death within the period of 365 days, it said.

In the event of accidental death of a minor below 18 years of age, the maximum liability of the insurer would be limited to 50 per cent of the sum insured.

The policy also covers missed flight, loss of checked-in baggage, trip delay, loss of passport and repatriation of mortal remains.