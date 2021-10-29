STFC reports 13% y-o-y increase in Q2 standalone net

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) reported a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in second quarter standalone net profit at ₹771.24 crores against ₹684.56 crores in the year-ago period.

The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹8 (80 per cent) per share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up for FY22.

Net interest income was up about 8 per cent y-o-y at ₹2,193 crore (against ₹2,025 crore).

Also see: Govt approves rules for automated testing stations for vehicles

Assets under management of STFC, a leading player in the pre-owned commercial vehicle financing segment, increased by about 7 per cent to ₹1,21,647 crore by September-end, mainly on the back of growth in used vehicles financing portfolio.

However, there was a de-growth in the new vehicles, business loans and working capital loans portfolio.

Also see: Is the economic recovery V, K or W shaped?

Gross stage 3 (credit impaired) assets position improved to 7.82 per cent of gross advances by September-end against 8.18 per cent at June-end 2021. However, gross stage 3 assets in the reporting quarter were higher vis-a-vis 6.50 per cent a year ago.

Net stage 3 assets position too improved to 4.18 per cent of net advances by the end of Q2FY22 against 4.74 per cent in the previous quarter but up from 3.69 per cent a year ago.