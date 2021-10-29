STFC reports 13% y-o-y increase in Q2 standalone net

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) reported a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in second quarter standalone net profit at ₹771.24 crores against ₹684.56 crores in the year-ago period.
The Board declared an interim dividend of ₹8 (80 per cent) per share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up for FY22.
Net interest income was up about 8 per cent y-o-y at ₹2,193 crore (against ₹2,025 crore).
Also see: Govt approves rules for automated testing stations for vehicles
Assets under management of STFC, a leading player in the pre-owned commercial vehicle financing segment, increased by about 7 per cent to ₹1,21,647 crore by September-end, mainly on the back of growth in used vehicles financing portfolio.
However, there was a de-growth in the new vehicles, business loans and working capital loans portfolio.
Also see: Is the economic recovery V, K or W shaped?
Gross stage 3 (credit impaired) assets position improved to 7.82 per cent of gross advances by September-end against 8.18 per cent at June-end 2021. However, gross stage 3 assets in the reporting quarter were higher vis-a-vis 6.50 per cent a year ago.
Net stage 3 assets position too improved to 4.18 per cent of net advances by the end of Q2FY22 against 4.74 per cent in the previous quarter but up from 3.69 per cent a year ago.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...