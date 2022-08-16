Sundaram Mutual launches Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund

Sundaram Mutual announced the launch of its new open-ended equity scheme ‘Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund’ on Tuesday. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will invest across sectors, in large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, without any restrictions on allocation across market-caps. It opens for subscription between August 16 and 30.

“Flexi-cap funds have the potential to outperform over market cycles. They allow investors to stay invested in the best cap curves, sectors and stocks across all market scenarios. Investors tend to chase the markets and may or may not make the right call for their portfolio,” Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual, said in a press release.

The fund will be managed by Sudhir Kedia, Fund Manager - Equity, and Ravi Gopalakrishnan, CIO - Equity. The fund will be benchmarked to the Nifty 500 TRI Index.

“We will invest in a judicious mix of 55-70 large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, with a top-down approach to sector selection, and bottom-up to stock picking. Large-caps will be biased towards compounding stories, and mid- and small-caps towards companies that will provide alpha generation,” Ravi Gopalakrishnan, Chief Investment Officer – Equity, Sundaram Mutual, said.

Sundaram Asset Management Company along with its subsidiaries manages ₹52,379 crore of assets as of July 29, 2022.