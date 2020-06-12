Money & Banking

Suspension of bankruptcy filings hits credit market

Bloomberg June 12 | Updated on June 12, 2020 Published on June 12, 2020

Since India announced last month that it would temporarily suspend its insolvency law amid the pandemic, credit investors have grown concerned that some weaker borrowers may use the development as an excuse to delay or avoid debt payments.

Yield premiums jumped after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the suspension, and the extra spread that investors demand to hold short-term AA-rated debt over AAA notes has risen to its highest in about nine years.

Suspension of bankruptcy filings can give firms a reason to take advantage of the situation and delay debt repayments, according to Rajat Bahl, chief ratings officer at Brickwork Ratings in Mumbai. This will be a setback to bond investors and creditors.

Corporate defaults

The government enacted the measure earlier this month to help borrowers, but for investors and lenders it just adds to concerns that they won’t get their money back on time, making them more cautious about where to invest. Fund managers are bracing for a surge in corporate defaults with the Indian economy forecast to contract for the first time in more than four decades this fiscal year, despite policy-maker steps to ease borrower stress.

India’s four-year-old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code had quickened debt resolution for the nations distressed companies. Under the recent amendment, a creditor won’t be able to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against a borrower for defaulting on debt because of the pandemic in the six-month period that on started March 25. The government has an option to extend the rules for as long as a year.

Caution was already high among the Indian bond investors before the pandemic hit, after domestic issuers failed to repay a record $1.8 billion of corporate notes in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Indian companies face a record ₹6.1-lakh crore of local-currency notes due in 2020 on top of other debts, the data show.

Steps by policy makers such as funding banks to purchase corporate debt and a moratorium on loan repayments until the end of August have not bolstered confidence among investors. They are still are mostly sticking to notes issued by top-rated local issuers and are not risking getting into lower-rated securities.

Published on June 12, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
credit market
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI sets up panel to review norms on ownership, corporate structure of private banks