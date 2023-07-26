Food delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch a co-branded credit card.

The Swiggy-HDFC card will offer customers 10 per cent cashback on spends on the food delivery platform, including dine-outs; a 5 per cent cashback across partnered platforms including Amazon, Zara, Nykaa, Uber, and Myntra; and 1 per cent cashback on other miscellaneous spending. The cashback will be credited in the form of Swiggy Money, redeemable across various Swiggy transactions.

As a welcome gift, cardholders will enjoy free Swiggy One membership for three months.

The co-branded credit card is hosted on the Mastercard payment network. Cardholders will also enjoy World Tier Mastercard benefits such as free stay and dine, and complimentary loyalty memberships.

