Syndicate Bank not to offer passbook printing service to avoid possible contact with affected

A viral test for leaders
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
Bengaluru, March 26
To ensure minimum human contact, public sector Syndicate Bank has limited its banking services like ATMs, branch banking and door-step banking. However, banking through digital channels like mobile and internet will remain open.
In a release, the bank said, “In the midst of Covid-19 crisis, Syndicate Bank continues to play its part of a responsible bank. It has announced a number of measures for employee safety and uninterrupted banking for customers. This is being implemented to ensure minimum human contact. However, these services will be restricted and may be closed if necessary, as per the situation.”
Branches will not offer the passbook printing service to avoid possible contact with the affected. Customers are being encouraged to avail e-Pass Book facility/ mobile banking/ call centre/ missed call banking/ and Internet banking services.
“The impact of Covid-19 virus is across country and globe. Self-isolation and social distancing are a must to ensure safety of people and society at large. As a responsible bank, it is our duty to co-operate and facilitate them by bringing in temporary changes in our banking method. Syndicate Bank will continue to do whatever is necessary to curtail the spread of this virus while ensuring customer service as well as employee safety are met simultaneously,” said Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, MD & CEO, Syndicate Bank.
These measures are being implemented with immediate effect. All customers are requested to bear and cooperate with the bank as other non-essential services during this period may be suspended, the release said.
