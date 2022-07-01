T-Bill calendar for Q2: ₹2.73 lakh crore to be raised

As much as ₹2.73 lakh crore will be raised through Treasury Bills in the second quarter of FY23.

“After reviewing the cash position of the Central Government, the Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, has decided to notify the amounts for the issuance of Treasury Bills for the quarter ending September 2022…,” said the RBI on Thursday in the calendar for auction of Centre’s treasury bills.

A total of ₹4.32 lakh crore raised through T-Bills in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

“The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, will have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements of the Government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market. Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays,” the RBI further said.