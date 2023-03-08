Tata Capital Financial Services plans to raise funds through the sale of commercial papers maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The non-banking financial company will offer a yield of 7.93% on the issue and has received commitments worth ₹100 crore so far, the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by Crisil.

