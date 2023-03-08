Tata Capital Financial Services plans to raise funds through the sale of commercial papers maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.
The non-banking financial company will offer a yield of 7.93% on the issue and has received commitments worth ₹100 crore so far, the bankers said.
The notes are rated A1+ by Crisil.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.