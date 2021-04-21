Third party motor insurance premium may go up in 2021-22

The general insurance industry is hoping for an increase in third party motor insurance rates for 2021-22.

The rates are notified by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on an annual basis and had not been changed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new rates for 2021-22 are yet to be notified by IRDAI.

According to general insurers, the premium needs to be revised in order to make the segment sustainable.

Further, court judgements in the recent past have also had an impact on the sector.

“Our view is that last year we didn’t get a hike in rates . Before that in February 2020, exposure draft for an increase had come but then the first wave of Covid happened and that was put in the cold storage,” Bhargav Dasgupta, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Lombard, General Insurance, had said after the fourth quarter results in a media call.

Responding to a question, he had also pointed out that court judgements had had an impact, even on past claims. He, however, did not comment on the expected quantum of hike in rates.

The Covid -19 pandemic and lockdown had brought down motor claims in the initial months but they have started coming back to normal, according to insurers.

Meanwhile, industry data indicates some traction in motor insurance premium in recent months.

In 2020-21, motor third party premium increased by 4.4 per cent to ₹10,650 crore compared to ₹ 10,198 crore in 2019-20.

However, on an overall basis, motor premium fell 1.68 per cent to ₹ 67,790 crore last fiscal.

“In 2021-22, along with the expected uptick in the health segment, any increase in the premium levels of the Motor TP segment, which was held steady in 2020-21, could drive the non-life premiums,” Care Ratings had said in a recent report.