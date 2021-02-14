Three public sector general insurers lose market share in 2019-20: IRDAI report

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The market share of public sector general insurers fell to 38.78 per cent in 2019-20 from 40.52 per cent in 2018-19 although in the life insurance sector, Life Insurance Corporation of India has roughly managed to maintain its market share in the period with only a marginal decline.
“In case of public sector general insurers, all four companies expanded their business with an increase in respective premium collections over the previous year,” said the Annual Report 2019-20 of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The report revealed that the market share of three of the four public sector insurers, except New India Assurance, has decreased from the previous year.
The market share of New India marginally increased to 14.19 per cent in 2019-20 from 14.11 per cent in 2018-19.
The market share of United India Insurance, National Insurance and Oriental Insurance declined to 9.27 per cent, 8.08 per cent, and 7.24 per cent in 2019- 20 from 9.69 per cent, 8.93 per cent and 7.79 per cent in 2018-19, respectively.
“New India, which collected direct premium of ₹26,813 crore, once again remained as the largest general insurance company in India,” it further revealed.
The market share of private general insurers increased to 48.03 per cent in 2019-20 from 47.97 per cent in the previous fiscal.
The market share of LIC remained at 66.22 per cent in 2019-20 marginally lower than the 66.42 per cent in the previous year, the report showed.
The market share of private insurers slightly increased from 33.58 per cent in 2018-19 to 33.78 per cent in 2019-20.
In terms of number of new policies issued, LIC witnessed a growth of 2.3 per cent in 2019-20 while the private sector registered a decline of 4.05 per cent compared to the previous year. Overall during 2019-20, life insurers issued 2.88 crore new individual policies, out of which LIC issued 2.18 crore policies (75.91 per cent) and the private life insurers issued 69.50 lakh policies (24.09 per cent), the report showed.
Insurance penetration also increased in 2019-20 in both the life and general segments.
After a small decline in 2018 to 2.74 per cent, life insurance penetration increased to 2.82 per cent in 2019.
The penetration of non-life insurance sector in the country has gone up from 0.56 per cent in 2001 to 0.94 per cent in 2019.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...