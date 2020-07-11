Money & Banking

TNGB on an aggressive growth path; reports ₹150 crore profit

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on July 11, 2020 Published on July 11, 2020

Tamil Nadu Grama Bank (TNGB) clocked a net profit of ₹150 crore in its first year of operation.

The Salem-headquartered bank is an amalgamated entity of Pallava Grama Bank and Pandiyan Grama Bank and is sponsored by Indian Bank.

TNGB has a network of 632 branches across the state, except Chennai.

TNGB Chairman S Selvaraj has in a statement said that the bank’s turnover touched ₹25,000 crore, and gross profit stood at ₹438 crore.

Net NPA is less than one per cent at 0.87 per cent to the total loan outstanding.

Besides offering banking services to the people in rural pockets, the bank is also sensitising them about the various government schemes, the Chairman said.

