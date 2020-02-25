Money & Banking

TransUnion CIBIL appoints new CEO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

TransUnion CIBIL, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Rajesh Kumar as Managing Director and CEO. He takes over from Satish Pillai, who was recently appointed as President of TransUnion’s Asia region, with accountability for operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and India. Prior to joining TransUnion CIBIL, Kumar was the Group Head for Retail Credit and Risk at HDFC Bank.

Published on February 25, 2020
board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Online lender Rupeek raises $60 million