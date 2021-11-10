TVF raises $2 mn debt from BlackSoil

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Video-on-demand platform The Viral Fever (TVF) on Wednesday said it has raised $2 million (about ₹14.8 crore) debt from Mumbai-based venture debt firm BlackSoil.
The company will be using the funds for its working capital requirements on production of web-series and other content for its clients that include both brands and OTT platforms, a statement said.
BlackSoil had earlier provided venture debt to TVF in 2019, and they are renewing their partnership in 2021, it added.
Founded in 2010, TVF produces branded content for its own channels and OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony, etc.
The company is focussed on solving the lack of new generation content for India's young teenage audience. It has produced hits like TVF Pitchers, Permanent Roommates, Yeh Meri Family, and the more recent Aspirants and Kota Factory amongst others.
"We have a great pipeline of shows for the next couple of years to meet the increasing demand of quality content from the audiences. This debt raise is going to help us deliver this pipeline and fully take advantage of the OTT boom. We are extremely excited to renew our partnership with BlackSoil," TVF President Vijay Koshy said.
The Indian video OTT market in India is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2021 to $4 billion in 2025 and further to $15 billion by 2030.
"TVF has consistently delivered hits over the last decade by producing relatable content with relatable characters for India's youth. The dearth of quality content and its increasing demand because of the OTT boom will further ensure the continuing success of TVF and its shows. It is our pleasure to be able to support them in their journey," BlackSoil co-founder Ankur Bansal said.
BlackSoil has deployed over ₹2,500 crore across more than 140 deals. Some of its investments include Infra.Market, Zetwerk, Udaan, Spinny, Furlenco, Purplle and others.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...