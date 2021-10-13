U GRO Capital and Kinara Capital enter into strategic co-origination partnership

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
U GRO Capital and Kinara Capital have entered into a strategic co-origination partnership to offer collateral-free business loans to small business entrepreneurs in India.
Together, both companies plan to disburse ₹100 crores by the end of FY22 to MSMEs in manufacturing, trading and services sectors, per a joint statement.
“Available financing for MSMEs will range from ₹1 lakh to ₹30 lakh with tenure ranging from 12–60 months.
“Financing can be availed for working capital and asset purchase directly from Kinara Capital, and women-led businesses receive an automatic, upfront discount with the HerVikas program,” according to the statement.
U GRO Capital, which aims to expand its branch network to 100 by FY22 (from 34 branches across 9 States now) and intends to reach 250,000 MSMEs in the next 4 financial years, is a listed (NSE, BSE) MSME lending fintech platform.
Kinara Capital, which has 110 branches across 6 States and has provided over 60,000 collateral-free loans to small business entrepreneurs, is a fintech supporting financial inclusion of small business entrepreneurs.
“The co-origination arrangement will leverage U GRO’s analytical data driven decisioning and integration through APIs with the smart technology platform of Kinara Capital,” the statement said.
Also see: SBI inks agreement for co-lending to joint liability groups
Together, the two companies aim to ease access to formal credit for hundreds of small business entrepreneurs who need financing for business growth, it added.
Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital, said, “It is our belief that co-origination with fintech is one of the most effective routes to achieve the financial inclusion of MSMEs, which has prompted us to design our technology platform ‘Gro X-stream’ allowing essential collaborations like this to fructify.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...