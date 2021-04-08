U GRO Capital, SBM Bank India partner to launch credit card for MSMEs

U GRO Capital on Thursday announced its partnership with SBM Bank India for the launch of GRO Smart Business credit card.

Powered by RuPay, along with EnKash, these are a range of secured credit cards specially designed for under-banked micro, small and medium enterprises, it said in a statement.

These can be availed by U GRO Capital borrowers against a fixed deposit (FD) with SBM Bank India.

MSMEs eligible for the business loans from U GRO Capital would be extended incremental funds to open an FD account with SBM Bank and the credit card would be offered against the security of an FD maintained by the applicant in his name, it further said.