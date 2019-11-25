Money & Banking

U GRO Capital signs loan co-origination partnership with SBI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 25, 2019 Published on November 25, 2019

U GRO Capital, a tech-enabled lender to small businesses, has signed a loan co-origination partnership with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer credit at a competitive rate of interest.

Further, the collaboration will use GRO Capital’s technology platform ‘GRO- Xstream’ to provide in-principle loan approval within 60 minutes, the company said in a statement.

“The synergy will help in increasing access to credit for SMEs and MSMEs across the country. Our proprietary co-lending technology platform ‘GRO-Xstream’ and deep sectoral expertise combined with SBI’s vast experience in lending and large capital base will increase availability of liquidity to growth-focused SMEs both in metros and tier-level cities,” said Abhijit Ghosh, Whole Time Director and CEO of U GRO Capital.

The agreement was signed by Jayanta Deb Majumdar, General Manager, SBI, and Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman of U GRO Capital, in Mumbai.

U GRO Capital is focusing on entering into co-origination partnerships with larger banks or NBFCs. Loan co-origination is a key component in the company’s three-pronged liability strategy involving balance sheet lending, an off-balance sheet model including assignments and securitization to create a truly hybrid lending model.

U GRO Capital had entered into its first loan co-origination partnership with Bank of Baroda in October this year.

U GRO Capital had earlier raised about $140 million from a diversified set of global private equity investors such as NewQuest, ADV Partners, PAG and Samena Capital and public market investors such as Abakkus, PNB Metlife and multiple Indian family offices.

personal loans
Ugro Capital Ltd
