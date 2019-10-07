U GRO Capital raises ₹75 cr from Sachin Bansal, Poonawalla Finance

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
U GRO Capital, a technology-enabled lender to small businesses, has raised a total of ₹75 crore through unconventional modes, through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and a securitisation deal.
The BSE-listed company has raised ₹50 crore from technology entrepreneur and Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, who has invested in his personal capacity. U GRO Capital has issued NCDs, a first for the company, for the fund raising.
Earlier this month, in its first securitisation transaction, the firm raised about ₹25 crore from Poonawalla Finance, a part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. The ‘pass through certificates’ (PTCs) were assigned ‘A-’ rating by Acuité and consists of loans given to small businesses.
“We wanted to break this myth that liquidity is not available. For companies which are deeply focused and with deep under writings and with good quality assets, liquidity is not a constrain,” U GRO Executive Chairman Shachindra Nath said.
“This also underlines the high standards of corporate governance at U GRO Capital as these unconventional methods — NCD issuance and securitisation deal — are unique for a company at an early stage and especially when market conditions are not conducive,” he added.
U GRO Capital has an SME lending platform that automates credit appraisal process while offering a loan to provide an in-principal approval in less than an hour. It has developed sectoral statistical scorecards that predict customer behaviour, systems for fraud management and data validation.
U GRO, founded by financial services professional Shachindra Nath, had raised about $140 million from a set of global private equity investors in December 2017. The investors included NewQuest, ADV Partners, PAG and Samena Capital and public market investors such as Abakkus, PNB Metlife and multiple Indian family offices.
The company started disbursals in January and has so far disbursed more than ₹600 crore in debt to more than 6,000 small businesses across India.
It focuses on eight sectors and 38 sub-sectors and provides credit by using specialized sectoral statistical scorecards, deep sub-sectoral underwriting algorithms and a integrated technology platform. The company provides an in-principal credit approval within 60 minutes.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...