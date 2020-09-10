Money & Banking

UCO Bank reduces MCLR by five basis points

PTI Kolkata | Updated on September 10, 2020 Published on September 10, 2020

State-owned UCO Bank reduced its marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) by five basis points effective Thursday.

UCO Bank slashed its one-year MCLR to 7.35 per cent from 7.40 per cent and it would be the same for all tenors, the lender said in a statement.

interest rate
UCO Bank
