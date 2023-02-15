Fintech arm of B2B e-commerce udaan, udaanCapital has facilitated disbursals of over ₹4,000 crore of working capital to over 2,500 MSME buyers in the last 24 months.

These disbursals were enabled through partnership with Brand Partners via udaanCapital’s Supply Chain Financing programme. udaanCapital has also onboarded 100 active brand partners on its supply chain financing programme for MSME distributors and retailers.

udaanCapital’s lending programme facilitates extension of credit by bringing together lenders and borrowers and leverages in-house digital underwriting and extensive collection capabilities across 8,000+ pin codes. This programme facilitates extension of working capital to the smaller buyers from Tier-2,-,3 and -4 cities.

Strong demand

Chaitanya Adapa, Head – udaanCapital, said, “Funding receivables and managing them is an industry wide problem and we have witnessed a strong demand from brands across mobile phones, consumer electronics, appliances, hardware, electricals and other categories for our program. We are glad to have been able to help our brand partners reduce and eliminate receivables and focus more of their energies on core business.”

udaanCapital is a fintech focused on addressing working capital needs of small businesses. India has millions of small kiranas / retailers and distributors who serve the consumption needs of their neighborhood. These distributors and retailers need working capital to purchase and stock inventory. However, working capital financing from banks and NBFCs is hard to come by for this segment. udaanCapital leverages its capabilities of digital onboarding, robust automation based underwriting and deep collection network to solve for the working capital requirements of the MSME buyers across India. Today, more than a third of sales on udaan, B2B ecommerce platform, is powered by udaanCapital.

Founded in 2016 with a vision to transform the trade ecosystem and empower small businesses by leveraging technology, udaan has operations across categories including lifestyle, electronics, home & kitchen, staples, fruits & vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise. udaan has over 3 million retailers and thousands of sellers on the platform across the country. The platform enables supply chain & logistics operations, focused on b2b trade and built on strong technology, for daily delivery across 1200+ cities and 12,500+ pin codes through udaanExpress. udaan enables financial products and services to small businesses, manufacturers, and retailers through udaanCapital to grow their business.