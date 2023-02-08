Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, on Wednesday, launched Hello Ujjivan, a mobile banking application with 3 Vs — voice, visual, and vernacular-enabled features — to provide banking access to individuals with limited reading and writing skills.

The banking company said it aims to instill banking habits in its micro-banking and rural customers through the app. The app is accessible by voice in eight regional languages: Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Oriya, and Assamese.

Users can speak to the app to perform banking transactions and access services such as paying loan EMIs, opening FD and RD accounts, transferring funds and more. The app was co-created with Navana.AI.

Financial inclusion

“The introduction of the app reinforces our commitment to promote financial and digital inclusion throughout the nation. As a mass market bank, we are confident that this innovation will further simplify the banking experience for individuals who are digitally inclined, but challenged,” said Ittira Davis, MD and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

He added, “ We will continue to focus on deploying innovative technology solutions to empower the unserved and underserved customers to achieve financial independence.”

Ujjivan SFB is utilising its 600 branches and close to 9,000 micro-banking and rural banking staff to educate customers about the app.

More features

In the initial phase, the app will be available to its existing micro-banking customers. In the subsequent phase, the company said it will add more languages and banking features and solutions, including opening new customer accounts, paying utility bills, availing repeat loans, and mobile and DTH recharge.

Currently, it claims to serve over 72 million customers through its branches across India. As of December 31, 2022, the gross loan book is valued at ₹ 21,895 crore and the deposit base is valued at₹ 23,203 crore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit