hamburger

Money & Banking

Union Bank launches MSME RuPay Credit Card

BL Mumbai Bureau | Mumbai, Feb 25 | Updated on: Feb 25, 2022
Karimnagar, Telangana, 01/04/2020: The Andhra Bank signboards removed and replacing with the Union Bank of India (UBI) at the RTC bus station complex, in Karimnagar town on April 01, 2020. Photo: K.M. Dayashankar / The Hindu

Karimnagar, Telangana, 01/04/2020: The Andhra Bank signboards removed and replacing with the Union Bank of India (UBI) at the RTC bus station complex, in Karimnagar town on April 01, 2020. Photo: K.M. Dayashankar / The Hindu | Photo Credit: BYKMDAYASHANKAR

This Card comes with interest free credit up to 50 days

Union Bank of India (UBI), in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Friday launched ‘Union MSME RuPay Credit Card’ for meeting business related operational expenses of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises(MSMEs). This Card comes with interest free credit up to 50 days.

“The dedicated card for MSMEs is available to eligible borrowers of Union Bank of India...The Card also offers EMI facility to the customers on their business-related purchases,” the public sector bank said in a statement.

MSMEs will also get specially curated business services on this Card which will help them in taking their business on most of the digital platforms, per the statement.

Additionally, MSME customers will get accidental insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh, domestic airport lounge access of 2 per quarter and other rewards, the Bank said.

Nidhu Saxena, Executive Diector, UBI, said the Card will help improve the digital delivery channel in servicing MSME clientele.

“This Credit Card will reduce the demand for cash withdrawal by MSMEs for business expenses besides simplifying their payment mechanism,” he said.

Published on February 25, 2022
Union Bank of India
credit cards and debit cards
NPCI

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you