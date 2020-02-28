Money & Banking

Union Bank sells stake in NSE for Rs 104 crore

Union Bank of India on Friday said it has sold 0.21 per cent stake in NSE for a cash consideration of over Rs 104 crore.

The stake equivalent to 10,21,250 equity shares has been sold at Rs 1,020 per equity share.

“The bank has executed a share purchase agreement for sale of its equity stake of 0.206 per cent in National Stock Exchange,” it said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of the lender traded at Rs 38.70, down 4.33 per cent from its previous close.

