New York-based Guardian Life Insurance of America has appointed Shiney Prasad as Country Head - India, who will report to Chief Information and Operations Officer Dean Del Vecchio.

Guardian India Operations is a subsidiary of Guardian Life Insurance that provides IT and ITES services, consulting and business solutions to Guardian and its affiliates. It has offices in Chennai and Gurugram.

Prasad has over 30 years of experience in life and general insurance, wealth and asset management, shared services, technology, and digital transformation across North America, South-East Asia, and India.

Prior to this, he was the India Business Consulting Partner and Insurance Sector Leader at EY, focusing on strategy, M&A, customer experience and digital. actuarial, operations, technology, transformation, ESG, risk and control functions, finance transformation for domestic insurance organizations, GCCs (Global Capability Centres) and insurance multinationals.

He has earlier worked at Sun Life Financial, AIG, Max New York Life, GE Capital and American Express.

Guardian is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits. As at the end of 2022, it had $11 billion in capital and largest dividend of $1.26 billion.

