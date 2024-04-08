The Board of Directors of The South Indian Bank Ltd approved the appointment of Vinod Francis as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel.

Francis, a seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience within the bank, has held various key roles across departments such as credit underwriting and corporate finance. He has served as Deputy CFO since June 2021 and has demonstrated his leadership capabilities consistently.

Also Read: South Indian Bank to raise funds

In tandem with this appointment, Chithra H, the current CFO and Senior General Manager, will transition to the role of Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) as per regulatory directives issued by the RBI.

These strategic decisions aim to strengthen the bank’s leadership team and uphold its position as a reliable and compliant institution within the banking sector.