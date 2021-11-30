Money & Banking

Visa announces new business heads for India and South Asia

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on November 30, 2021

TR Ramachandran to lead the company’s newly created New Payment Flows business and Sandeep Ghosh will succeed the former to don his role

Visa India and South Asia Group Country Manager, T R  Ramachandran, will relocate to Singapore in the new year to assume a regional role leading the company’s newly created New Payment Flows business.

Sandeep Ghosh, most recently Partner and Leader of the Financial Services Consulting practice of EY for India, will take over from Ram.

Ram joined Visa in 2015 to lead Visa‘s business across India and South Asia. During that time, he has overseen a significant expansion of the company as Visa’s international capabilities helped support the burgeoning growth of electronic payments across his area of responsibility.

“As a prominent industry leader, Ram is well-known and respected in the industry,” said Chris Clark, Visa Inc regional president. “We’re excited to take his expertise across Asia Pacific.

“We’re also excited to welcome Sandeep to the team and cannot think of a better talent to take Visa’s success in the market to the next level,” said  Clark. “His deep experience in supporting clients to transform their businesses is exactly what is needed in such a dynamic market.”

 

Published on November 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

people
visa
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like