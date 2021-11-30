Visa announces new business heads for India and South Asia

Visa India and South Asia Group Country Manager, T R Ramachandran, will relocate to Singapore in the new year to assume a regional role leading the company’s newly created New Payment Flows business.

Sandeep Ghosh, most recently Partner and Leader of the Financial Services Consulting practice of EY for India, will take over from Ram.

Ram joined Visa in 2015 to lead Visa‘s business across India and South Asia. During that time, he has overseen a significant expansion of the company as Visa’s international capabilities helped support the burgeoning growth of electronic payments across his area of responsibility.

“As a prominent industry leader, Ram is well-known and respected in the industry,” said Chris Clark, Visa Inc regional president. “We’re excited to take his expertise across Asia Pacific.

“We’re also excited to welcome Sandeep to the team and cannot think of a better talent to take Visa’s success in the market to the next level,” said Clark. “His deep experience in supporting clients to transform their businesses is exactly what is needed in such a dynamic market.”