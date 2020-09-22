Vivriti Capital raises ₹100 crore in Series B Funding

Vivriti Capital, which owns and manages online platform CredAvenue, has raised ₹100 croreled by existing investor Creation Investments.

The company had earlier raised ₹350 crore in March from LGT Lightstone Aspada and ₹310 crore in 2019 from Creation Investments, and with this investment the company has raised ₹760 crore till date, it said in a statement.

The funds infused will be used to further strengthen our technological and analytical capabilities and ramp up new platforms, which we have launched specifically for co-lending, supply chain, among others. We will also invest more into our asset management business to set up and launch unique funds spanning the BBB to AAA fixed income universe, said Gaurav Kumar and Vineet Sukumar, Founders and MD of Vivriti Capital.

Creation Investments Capital Management is a global impact investment management company dedicated to private equity investments in the financial services industry. Creation has invested across 12 countries so far, with India being one of their key focus country with investments of over $250 million.

Founded in 2017, Vivriti Capital owns and manages CredAvenue, an online platform for enterprise debt in India.