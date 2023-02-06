VP Nandakumar, Managing Director &CEO, Manappuram Finance Ltd has bagged the Hurun India’s award for his remarkable achievements in the world of business.

Nandakumar received The Hurun Industry Achievement Award 2022 from top Hurun India officials. “I cherish this award as it recognises the contributions of Manappuram Finance in the non-banking finance space,” Nandakumar said while receiving the award. “I consider the award as a recognition for the hardwork of all the employees of Manapuram Finance, which has established itself as one of the leading NBFCs in the country,” he added.

Adi Godrej, chairman, Godrej Group, Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Managing Director, Serum Institute of India Ltd, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys Ltd and Sanjiv Goenka of RPG Group were the earlier recipients of this award.