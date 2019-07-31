Warburg Pincus, IFC to invest ₹300 cr more in Avanse Financial

Launching August 7: The new Galaxy Note
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
The US-based PE major Warburg Pincus and International Finance Corp (IFC) will invest an additional ₹300 crore in non-banking finance company Avanse Financial Services Ltd, which will use the funds as growth capital.
This follows completion of acquisition of an 80 per cent stake by Warburg Pincus in Avanse Financial, which was announced on March 16. The primary infusion of ₹300 crore is also part of the earlier deal, the company said in a statement.
“We believe that specialised education financing players such as Avanse will play a strong role in helping meet the aspirations of young Indians. The primary capital infusion will meaningfully expand the company’s net worth,” said Narendra Ostawal, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus.
Started in 2013, Avanse, which is into education financing, has a total of ₹2,700 crore of assets under management.
Earlier in March this year, Warburg Pincus announced plans to acquire an 80 per cent stake in Avanse Financial services, a firm owned by Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC).
Wadhawan Global Capital sold its 49.04 per cent stake, while Dewan Housing Finance Ltd, a WGC Group company with a 30.63 per cent stake, also exited the NBFC. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Avanse is backed by IFC, with a 20 per cent equity stake in the company.
Warburg Pincus, with a portfolio of more than $65 billion in private equity assets under management, has invested more than $77 billion in over 870 companies in more than 40 countries.
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...