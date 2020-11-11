Worldline’s buy of Ingenico a big plus for Indian market merchants and customers, says top official

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Europe’s largest payment service provider Worldline’s acquisition of Ingenico in a $8.6-billion deal — catapulting the combined entity to fourth largest in the world — has huge positives for its operations in the Indian market, enabling it to bring “unified, seamless payment experiences” to merchants and customers in India, a top official said.
“The acquisition of Ingenico adds to the solidity of Worldline as a payments company. This will add to Worldline’s footprint in India significantly. It is a big plus for us as there are a lot of complementarities. We can now leverage on the global strength to bring broader range of technology solutions both in the physical and online payment space to our customers in India”, Deepak Chandnani, Managing Director, Worldline South Asia and Middle East, told BusinessLine in an interaction.
The deal received requisite regulatory approvals end-October and the combined entity is functional from this month, Chandnani added.
PoS terminals will not lose sheen in post-Covid world: Worldline India
Elaborating on how complementarities between Worldline and Ingenico will play to the advantage of the combined entity in India, Chandnani said that before the deal, Worldline was a leader in physical acceptance and now will become a leader in online acceptance as well.
While Worldline, which has been in India for the last ten years, has been a major player in point-of-sale (POS) acquiring at physical stores, Ingenico has been a big player in the payment gateway business in the Indian market. With Ingenico also being a global leader in supply of POS machines (hardware), Worldline may not henceforth require to buy POS machines from other vendors. “There is now a clear benefit, that our own company (combined entity) is the largest player in the POS hardware business globally. The kind of businesses Ingenico enjoys leadership in is complementary to those where Worldline India enjoys leadership. While we enjoy leadership in POS acquiring, deployment and deal with 1.5 million merchants, Ingenico has been working on the hardware side of POS”, he said,
Chandnani said the combined entity (Worldline and Ingenico) can now approach small and medium merchants and offer unified solutions. “To a physical merchant looking to sell online during Covid times, we can offer a holistic solution that caters to his existing or new business. We can give a stronger proposition where, with one company (Worldline), he can get online payments, physical payments and be able to see all his transactions. We can bring a unified and seamless experience to merchants both in online and offline space. That’s a benefit we want to give merchants we work with”, he said.
The benefits that can be brought to the customers —both merchants and banks—in India in terms of stronger value proposition is a critical advantage that will accrue to the combined entity now and that is what is exciting, he added.
Chandnani highlighted that the world is moving towards omni channel at retail level and the combined entity can bring solutions to retailers looking for omni channel.
“We are global and working on figuring out impact of Internet of Things (IoT). This data is important to merchants. We will bring additional value to customers. We will keep innovating at global scale. Whatever happens at IOT, big data, we will be able to service our merchants more holistically,” he said.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...