YES Bank floats biz app to get MSME groupings to connect

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
After on-boarding MSMEs across verticals through YES Scale, YES Bank has started to look at connecting with MSME associations with the launch of YES Scale Bizconnect.
YES Bank’s Senior Group President and Head (Branch and Retail Banking) Rajan Pental told BusinessLine that Bizconnect is an industry-first initiative, a comprehensive solution for MSME associations to connect and manage the association’s entire member base, share information, and enable members to trade and transact with each other through a designed e-marketplace. “Hitherto, the members of an association probably depended on WhatsApp to stay connected within the group, but this app will help dovetail all banking transactions of the association seamlessly.”
The bank has already deployed Bizconnect in three associations, catering to 1,500+ MSMEs.
“We plan to on-board 50 associations before the end of the current fiscal. It is a plug-and-play solution aimed at enhancing member connect and easing administrative hassles; it acts as an enabler for listing of the members’ products and services and helps digitise all financial transactions,” Pental added.
Reverting to YES Scale Business Solutions, he said more than 30 sectors have already adopted the solution. “We are looking to onboard 200+ institutions before the end of the current fiscal.”
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...