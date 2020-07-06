Money & Banking

YES Bank launches instant loan disbursement facility

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 06, 2020

Private sector lender YES Bank has launched a solution for instant disbursement of retail loans for the bank’s pre-approved liability account holders.

Called Loan in Seconds, the algorithm assesses a loan application in real-time and eliminates the need for documentation.

“Eligible customers under ‘Loan in Seconds’ will receive communication from the bank with the link to apply for the loan. All that a customer needs to do is verify and accept the final offer,” the lender said on Monday.

