Yes Bank, UDMA Technologies launch digital wallet Yuva Pay

Yes Bank announced on Thursday the launch of ‘Yuva Pay, a digital wallet, in partnership with UDMA Technologies to enable contactless payments.
Through the app, utility bills like municipal, house, water tax, electricity, LPG, DTH, mobilephone bill, licence fee, windmill and solar park fee, building sanction fees and billboard taxes can be paid via Bharat Bill Pay and Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
Besides, insurance renewal, fastag recharge, EMI payment, school fee can be paid through the facility, the bank said in a statement.
“The first live programme of the solution will be implemented by the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department, Karnataka, and the first phase will cover 158 gram panchayats with 238 villages,” the statement said.
Subsequently, the programme would be rolled out to 6,200 gram panchayats covering 12 million households across 29,000 villages in the second phase, it said.
