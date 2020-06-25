Yes Bank, UDMA Technologies launch digital wallet Yuva Pay

Subsequently, the programme would be rolled out to 6,200 gram panchayats covering 12 million households across 29,000 villages in the second phase, it said.

“The first live programme of the solution will be implemented by the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department, Karnataka, and the first phase will cover 158 gram panchayats with 238 villages,” the statement said.

Besides, insurance renewal, fastag recharge, EMI payment, school fee can be paid through the facility, the bank said in a statement.

Through the app, utility bills like municipal, house, water tax, electricity, LPG, DTH, mobilephone bill, licence fee, windmill and solar park fee, building sanction fees and billboard taxes can be paid via Bharat Bill Pay and Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Yes Bank announced on Thursday the launch of ‘Yuva Pay, a digital wallet, in partnership with UDMA Technologies to enable contactless payments.

Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!