B2B SaaS fintech company Zaggle has tied up a credit cards as a service (CCaaS) platform with Hyperface with the aim of improving customer experiences and propelling corporate growth.

The partnership will strengthen fintech’s product suite and improve expense management solutions with multi-wallet functionalities, according to a company release. In addition, it is also expanding its presence in the co-branded credit card space through collaboration with leading banks.

“This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing best-in-class financial solutions to corporate customers. Together, we are positioned to lead the industry in redefining corporate credit cards,” said Avinash Godkhindi, MD and CEO, Zaggle.

Hyperface offers a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to launch and manage their own branded credit card programmes. For instance, it enabled a customisable credit card and a co-brand credit card with one of the leading travel platforms, among others.

“Our partnership with them marks an exciting benchmark in our journey. We are thrilled to collaborate with the company to revolutionise corporate credit cards with superlative expense management features. Our joint vision is aligned with reshaping the financial services landscape, delivering innovative solutions, and enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Ramanathan RV, Co-Founder and CEO, Hyperface.

This collaboration between the two companies demonstrates their shared commitment to innovation and growth, said the company.