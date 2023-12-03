Listen to businessline’s Richa Mishra dissect factors that led to the unexpected election loss for K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)‘s party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). From grassroot challenges to the broader implications on national politics, she analyses potential shifts in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit