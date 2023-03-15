Artificial intelligence (AI), for one, has become intertwined with agriculture. All of us have studied pollination in school. It is basically the transfer of pollen from one plant to another. Insects are one of the most important pollinators of crops. AI has a new solution where it can track the insect pollinators that are essential to framing. How will this help farmers?

In this exclusive interview, Nabodita Ganguly talks to Malika Ratnayake, Postdoctoral Research Assistant, Monash Information Technology. Corresponding author of the paper, “Spatial Monitoring and Insect Behavioural Analysis Using Computer Vision for Precision Pollination”, Ratnayake discusses his research on pollination monitoring, the rise of deep learning in agriculture, and how AI is helping researchers provide meaningful solutions in the field of agriculture.

Produced by Nabodita Ganguly

Tune in to BL Podcast for more such stories.

------

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, Indian economy and the world of business.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit