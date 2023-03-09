Pest attack, disease outbreaks, nutrient deficiencies are part of any crop cycle. Cashew is no different. Now the Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed an AI-based (artificial intelligence) app and a website for the identification of pests, diseases and nutrient deficiencies in cashew plants. In an interview to businessline, Mohana GS, Principal Scientist at DCR in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, who conceptualised and designed this app, explains how the farmer can make use of this app for managing their cashew plants.

Listen in!