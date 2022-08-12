hamburger

BLContext | Explainer: What is the Energy Conservation Amendment Bill 2022?

Nabodita Ganguly | Updated on: Aug 12, 2022

The Energy Conservation amendment bill 2022 was introduced in Parliament and on August 8, it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

In a bid to tackle climate change and reach the goals of sustainable development, for the PM Narendra Modi government, Energy Conservation has gained significant importance. This is the reason the Energy Conservation Amendment Bill 2022 was introduced in Parliament and on August 8, it was passed by the Lok Sabha. But what is the bill all about? Here is all you need to know.

