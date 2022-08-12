In a bid to tackle climate change and reach the goals of sustainable development, for the PM Narendra Modi government, Energy Conservation has gained significant importance. This is the reason the Energy Conservation Amendment Bill 2022 was introduced in Parliament and on August 8, it was passed by the Lok Sabha. But what is the bill all about? Here is all you need to know.
BLContext | Explainer: What is the Energy Conservation Amendment Bill 2022?
The Energy Conservation amendment bill 2022 was introduced in Parliament and on August 8, it was passed by the Lok Sabha.
Published on
Aug 12, 2022