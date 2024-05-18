In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Subramani R Mancombu talks to Ashish Dobhal, CEO of UPL SAS, about how climate-smart farming contributes to saving our climate, making agriculture resilient, and sustainable.

The discussion sheds light on the importance of education, awareness, and collaboration in promoting sustainable development and addressing climate change in agriculture through climate-smart farming.

Dobhal highlights opportunities in scaling up climate-smart farming, highlighting real-world examples and lessons learned from pioneering initiatives.

With a focus on climate change issues and food security, the podcast goes on to discuss the solutions to implement smart-climate farming that not only heals the planet but also ensures food security for all.

The discussion concludes by advocating climate-smart practices that reduce methane emissions and enhance soil moisture retention, thus holding the key to a resilient and sustainable agricultural future.

(Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Producers: Tanujaa Shri, Amitha Rajkumar & Anjana PV)