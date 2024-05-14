India faced one of its biggest farmers’ protest during the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi which ended after a year with the withdrawal of three controversial farm laws. However, the narrative in the last 10 years changed towards farmers’ income from production-centric in the previous decade. Former agriculture and food secretary T Nandakumar in conversation with Prabhudatta Mishra spoke about the changes in policy initiatives to reflect the growing needs of farmers for better income.

