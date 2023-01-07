Thunderstorms, torrential rains, landslides, floods, cold waves, heat waves, cyclones, droughts, dust storms, hail or snowstorms: India experienced at least one of them every day in the first nine months of 2022, according to the New Delhi-based Center for Science and Environment (CSE).

These climate extremes claimed 2,755 lives, affected 1.8 million hectares (ha) crop area, 416,667 houses and killed over 69,007 animals, states the report.

These data will carry a lot of weight, even if India hasn’t submitted its Long-Term Low Emissions Growth Strategy for low carbon transition pathways nor took charge as the president of G20.

Experts want nations to capture and assess their progress toward enhancing resilience and make more detailed and ambitious commitments in their national climate plans.

What can help nations do this is as simple as an artificially intelligent robot. AI is a powerful tool that can address the challenges posed by climate change.

