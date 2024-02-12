In this businessline podcast hosted by Ronendra Singh, the CEO of Kinetic Green, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, delves into the dynamic landscape of India’s electric vehicle market. The conversation unfurls with optimism, mirroring the promising course of electric two-wheelers in the country. The conversation kicks off with an exploration of the electric two-wheeler market’s performance, building upon its success in the previous calendar year. Suja acknowledges the growing interest among consumers, citing a recent survey indicating a quarter of potential buyers considering electric options. She predicts that within the next five to seven years, electric scooters and variants will dominate the streets, rendering their fossil-fuel counterparts obsolete. The discussion then shifts to Kinetic Green’s role in this transformative journey. Suja reflects on the company’s legacy and its recent foray into electric two-wheelers, particularly highlighting the enthusiastic response to the reintroduction of the Luna in electric format. However, she remains realistic, recognising the need for aggressive market engagement and the importance of delivering value beyond just product offerings. As the podcast draws to a close, one thing becomes abundantly clear: Kinetic Green’s journey transcends mere business—it’s a quest for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow, where every revolution of a wheel propels humanity towards a brighter future.

