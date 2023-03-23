We fill out a lot of forms, there are so many KYC procedures we go through, we share our phone numbers today, pretty much with everybody, whether it’s to buy a toy at the toy store, opening a bank account, to a diagnostic center for a blood test. Our ID’s are also sort of sought out from hotel booking to anything related to GST, bank statements, and so on. Where does one draw the line with respect to what data we can share?

In this podcast, Senior Assistant Editor Hamsini Karthik speaks to Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer at Quick Heal Technologies on data and privacy in the financial space, the darknet, and common tips that consumers can follow while accessing financial services online and more.

(Host: Hamsini Karthik, Producer: Nabodita Ganguly, Siddharth MC)

_______________________

About the State Of The Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as the bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several of its sectors still stutter about even while others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups. Tune in!

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit