In this State of the Economy podcast, anchored by businessline’s Chitra Narayanan - Shiv Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International, and Prathap Suthan, Managing Partner/CCO, Bang In The Middle, look at the concept of nation branding, dissecting successful examples from around the globe, while shining a spotlight on India’s work and the untapped potential.

Shiv Shivakumar highlights India’s economic, cultural, and entertainment contributions to underscore the country’s relevance on a worldwide scale. Although India has achieved progress in several areas, he believes that more can be done.

With regard to India’s branding journey, Suthan, who had played a role in the Incredible India and India Shining campaigns gives his take on slogans like “Digital India” and “Make in India” and the ROI of such exercises. He proposes that investor sentiment and global perceptions should be used to gauge the effectiveness of these initiatives. He feels Bharat or India, a rose is a rose by another name, and there are many more stories about India that need to be sold.

Shiv talks about the dynamics of hard and soft power in nation branding, citing examples of how India has showcased its soft power during global crises like Covid with its Vaccination Programme.

Both Shiv and Prathap share successful branding campaigns from countries like Korea, Switzerland, and Australia, while also talking about the missed opportunities by others.

The focus shifts to India’s USP where Shivakumar proposes a fusion of India’s rich cultural heritage with its technological advancements as the key to set it apart on the global stage.

The podcast also highlights India’s status as a work-in-progress nation. Shiv Shivakumar underscores the critical role of credible media in shaping India’s brand narrative, urging for greater diversity and credibility within the industry.

Listen in!

Host: Chitra Narayanan, Producer: Siddharth Mathew Cherian