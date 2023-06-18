Employer- Employee relations are at a new low. There are reports of mass resignations at tech companies after they withdrew the work from home option. Employers say that more women have resigned.

So what happened to the women friendly recruitment policies? Did employers overstate the case for work for home? Did employees take undue advantage of the benefits of WFH?

In this episode of Businessline’s regular podcast on workplace dynamics - People@Work - host Kamal Karanth discusses with Vivek Jain, Senior Executive Vice President and Head HR at Kotak Mahindra Bank the new flashpoints and who is to blame.