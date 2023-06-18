Employer- Employee relations are at a new low. There are reports of mass resignations at tech companies after they withdrew the work from home option. Employers say that more women have resigned.
So what happened to the women friendly recruitment policies? Did employers overstate the case for work for home? Did employees take undue advantage of the benefits of WFH?
In this episode of Businessline’s regular podcast on workplace dynamics - People@Work - host Kamal Karanth discusses with Vivek Jain, Senior Executive Vice President and Head HR at Kotak Mahindra Bank the new flashpoints and who is to blame.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.