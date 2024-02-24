In this State of the Economy Podcast, Subramani Ra Mancombu and Jatin Trivedi, Vice President and Research Analyst at LKP Securities, talk about the precious metals landscape, interest rates, and their impact on global markets.

Trivedi helps explain the world of gold, silver, and other precious metals, giving insights into why their prices move, what factors drive them, and what to expect in the future.

He attributes recent fluctuations in gold prices to factors such as varying interest rates and speculation to geopolitical tensions. He touches upon the role of the US Federal Reserve and global economic indicators in shaping market sentiment, providing listeners with a deeper understanding of the forces at play.

Trivedi also talks about the complexities of the Indian gold market, on currency dynamics, geopolitical developments, and domestic demand.

Regarding silver, Trivedi paints a picture of bullish prospects, highlighting the metal’s unique position amid broader market trends. Given the context of base metal cycles and anticipated shifts in interest rates, he presents a case for silver as an attractive investment opportunity in the months ahead.

Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu, Producers: Nabodita Ganguly, Siddharth MC.

