In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, the focus was on the potential impact of generative AI on the Indian tech sector. businessline’s Kurmanath K V spoke to Sudha Reddy, co-founder of Rava.AI, and Jaspreet Bindra, founder of Tech Whisperer and a prominent figure in generative AI from INDIA, who shared insights and perspectives on this transformative technology.

The discussion highlighted how generative AI holds promise across insidious such as education, healthcare, e-commerce, and logistics. Investments in generative AI are expected to drive significant growth in IT spending by 2024, according to Gartner research.

While India may have been slower to embrace the AI revolution, there are substantial opportunities for growth, especially with an emerging startup ecosystem and increased investments in generative AI capabilities by IT companies. Reddy introduced Rava.AI’s Marketing Copilot, a generative AI-powered solution aimed at revolutionising marketing strategies for startups.

Bindra emphasised the importance of bold ambitions to leverage generative AI effectively, envisioning a future where such technology is accessible to Indian users at affordable rates through innovative approaches. The conversation also touched on challenges faced by startups adopting generative AI solutions, such as talent shortages and technology adoption hurdles, with both speakers stressing the need to focus on India’s strengths to deliver scalable solutions.

The episode highlighted the importance of inclusiveness, teamwork, and setting high standards in integrating generative AI into the Indian tech scene, exploring the limitless possibilities of this technology and its impact on the economy and society.

Host: Kurmanath K V, Producer: Rowan Barnett