In this State of Economy Podcast, businessline’s Chitra Narayanan speaks to Shiv Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International and veteran ad man Ambi Parameswaran, on the reasons behind the longevity of some brands.

From the enduring legacy of century-old brands like Lux, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, to the intricacies of brand reinvention, Shiv Shivakumar underscores the importance of staying relevant in a rapidly changing market.

“Brands need to adapt, innovate, and redefine their core propositions to resonate with evolving consumer preferences,” says Shiv.

Ambi advocates for a nuanced approach to brand longevity. He highlights the significance of brand authenticity and consumer-centricity, stressing that successful brands are built on timeless principles and genuine consumer connections.

The podcast explores the delicate balance between tradition and innovation, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities facing legacy brands in today’s digital age.

They dissect case studies ranging from Nokia’s struggles to adapt to changing technology to Lux’s attempts at staying relevant amidst shifting consumer trends.

Host: Chitra Narayanan, Producer: Siddharth Mathew Cherian.

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups.