World Health Organization (WHO) stated in a recent study that close to 60 to 70 million people in India suffer from common and severe mental disorders, that has become a major concern in our society.

Now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as an ally to help people to improve their mental health. Many apps including Wysa, have been developed with the help of AI to provide mental health services. In this podcast, Anjana PV speaks to Rhea Yadav - Director Strategy and Impact, Wysa, to understand how AI can help people handle mental health.

The podcast explains the business model of Wysa and how they use AI chatbots effectively to counsel individuals. The podcast explores the cultural and linguistic nuances of mental health support, emphasising the importance of offering services in regional languages to address accessibility barriers and cater to diverse populations.

Rhea explains how the mental health landscape will change with the application of these technologies. She also mentions the growth of Wysa and the functioning of the app. Furthermore, she explains how they are using rule-based AI to give effective methods to improve people’s mental health.

Listen in to the podcast to know more.

(Host: Anjana PV, Edits: Siddharth Mathew Cherian)