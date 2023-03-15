The last 12 to 13 months have been tumultuous for the wheat market, particularly in India for many reasons.The procurement of wheat by the Food Corporation of India was as low as 47% of the 43.44 million tonnes it procured in 2021. How is the current fiscal playing out for the flour mills in India and what is the outlook for the next fiscal?

In this podcast, Subramani Ra Mancombu speaks to Pramod Kumar Jain, President, Roller Flour Mills Federation of India, to understand how the current fiscal has been for the industry.

(Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu, Producer: Jayapriyanka J)

